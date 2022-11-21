Watch Jack White Put A Bluesy Spin On A Nirvana Classic
By Katrina Nattress
November 21, 2022
Jack White has been playing in Asia as part of his Supply Chain Issues tour, and during a recent stop in Malaysia, he treated fans to a cover of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box." He put a bluesy spin on the band's In Utero single, and it worked surprisingly well. As fan-shot footage shows, the crowd at the 2,500-capacity Zepp Kuala Lumpur venue gave their stamp of approval by singing along to every word.
The former White Stripes frontman will come back to the States for a handful of shows to wrap up the year before kicking off 2023 with a performance at iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego presented by Capital One on January 14th. Fans can tune in via iHeartRadio Alternative and Rock stations, and on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.
See fan-shot footage of his "Heart-Shaped Box" cover below.
White recently detailed a live album featuring last year's rooftop show in London. Titled Live From Marshall Street, the LP is being offered as a bonus for fans who order his two latest solo records: Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. The set featured White Stripes hits ("Dead Leaves on the Dirty Ground," "We're Gonna Be Friends," "Seven Nation Army"), as well as a Raconteurs classic ("Steady as She Goes") and solo single ("Lazaretto").