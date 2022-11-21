Watch Jack White Put A Bluesy Spin On A Nirvana Classic

Jack White has been playing in Asia as part of his Supply Chain Issues tour, and during a recent stop in Malaysia, he treated fans to a cover of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box." He put a bluesy spin on the band's In Utero single, and it worked surprisingly well. As fan-shot footage shows, the crowd at the 2,500-capacity Zepp Kuala Lumpur venue gave their stamp of approval by singing along to every word.

The former White Stripes frontman will come back to the States for a handful of shows to wrap up the year before kicking off 2023 with a performance at iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego presented by Capital One on January 14th. Fans can tune in via iHeartRadio Alternative and Rock stations, and on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.

See fan-shot footage of his "Heart-Shaped Box" cover below.