3 Lucky Texans Are Holiday-Ready After Winning $4 Million In Lottery Prizes

Three lucky Texas residents just cashed in huge checks for their Powerball winnings— just in time for the holidays!

A Manor resident is now $2 million richer after claiming a winning Powerball ticket for the drawing on November 12, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday (November 22). The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at H-E-B at 10710 Research Blvd. in Austin. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers drawn (16-20-44-57-58), but not the red Powerball number (6).

A Liberty Hill resident was also lucky enough to win $1 million in the Powerball drawing on November 9. They purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip at 1911 N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (7-14-24-30-56), but not the red Powerball number (7).

Lastly, a Richmond resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for the November 7 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at C's Speedy mart at 7433 1/2 Bissonnet St. in Houston. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (10-33-41-47-56), but not the red Powerball number (10).

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.