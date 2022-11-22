6 Shot, 1 Dead Following Opening Weekend Of Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season

6 have been shot and one is dead following Wisconsin's gun deer season opening weekend, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

The nine-day gun deer season opened Saturday (November 19). On Sunday, a 41-year-old man in Green Lake County was attempting to unload his gun to place it in the back seat of a vehicle when the gun went off. A bullet from the gun hit an 11-year-old boy in the chest. The boy was flown to a nearby hospital, where he tragically died.

The shooting was one of six during the opening days of the season. The five other were not fatal. Three suffered self-inflicted gunshot wounds and two were were accidentally shot by another member of their hunting party. Officials are now asking all hunters to follow the four basic rules of firearm safety, including always being aware of where the gun's muzzle is pointing.

The four basic rules of firearm safety are as follows:

Treat every firearm as if it is loaded. Always point the muzzle in a safe direction. Be certain of your target and what's beyond it. Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.

The state's gun deer seasons lasts through Sunday.