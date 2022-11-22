Fresh Footprints In Snow Lead Police To Burglary Suspect

Authorities in Minnesota followed a set of fresh footprints in the snow to locate a man suspected of burglarizing several buildings in Isanti Township.

Deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff's Office responded after somebody called 911 just after 10 a.m. on Monday (November 21) morning about a suspicious person wearing camouflage wandering around the buildings.

When officers arrived, they followed the footprints, which led to a nearby wooded swamp. As they approached the swamp, they saw a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

They managed to locate the man, identified as 45-year-old William Edward Miller and connected him to a vehicle found abandoned in a ditch several hours earlier.

While speaking to officers, Miller made "spontaneous statements admitting to the crime," the Isanti County Sheriff's Office said, according to KMSP.

Miller was then taken into custody and detained for probable cause of second-degree burglary. Officials did not say if Miller stole anything or why he was breaking into the buildings.