More Than 100 People Rescued Before Overloaded Sailing Vessel Hit Sandbar

More than 100 people were rescued from an overloaded sailing vessel just prior to it colliding with a sandbar in the Florida Keys on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard's southeast branch announced on its verified Twitter account Monday (November 21).

The branch initially reported 22 people were rescued after a good Samaritan reported the incident to Sector Key West watchstanders at 5:00 a.m. and crews received "reports of people in the water" off Rodriguez Key.

The branch said responding officers encountered “6-10 ft seas, 25 mph winds to safely remove the people from the vessel."

The Coast Guard later shared an update that the Coast Guard and "partner crews rescued more than 100 people before the vessel hit a sand bar off Whale Harbor."