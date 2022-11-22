Strong Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Baja California

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Baja, California, in Mexico on Tuesday (November 22) morning.

The epicenter of the quake was about 20 miles southwest of Las Brisas in Baja, California, at a depth of 6.2 miles.

The United States Geological Survey received dozens of reports from people as far north as San Diego saying they felt weak to light shaking.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said that quake was unlikely to cause a tsunami.