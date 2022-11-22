Texas Fast Food Restaurant Goes Up In Flames Thanks To... Birds?

Firefighters responded to a late-night fire at a San Antonio Wendy's on Monday (November 21) — and they think they know what caused it.

It all went down around 11 p.m. Monday at the Wendy's on West Commerce Street near South General McMullen Drive, according to NEWS4SA. Firefighters at the scene found light smoke coming from the roof and were able to remove part of the roof to put the fire out.

The fire was likely started due to an electrical malfunction caused by birds in a nearby nest.

Thankfully, the restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The Wendy's suffered minor smoke damage and will close temporarily to be evaluated and cleared by the food inspector.