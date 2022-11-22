This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City

When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it.

People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.

TopUSCasinos.com compiled a list of the most sung-about cities in each state.

According to the list, the most sung-about city in Arizona is Surprise with 32,126 songs mentioning the town. Mesa came in second place with 16,906 songs, and Phoenix was in third with 4,631 songs written about it.

Here are the top 10 Arizona cities with the most songs dedicated to them: