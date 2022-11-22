This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Virginia

A Richmond restaurant is being credited for having the best cheeseburger in Virginia.

Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every U.S. state, which included the Beauvine at Beauvine Burger Concept as the top choice for Virginia.

"Looking for a classic cheeseburger in Richmond? Look no further than Beauvine Burger Concept, loved for its Fruity Pebble milkshake, duck fat fries and heated outdoor seating," Love Food wrote. "The Beauvine burger features American cheese, pickles, red onion, tomato, lettuce, Beau sauce and a brioche bun. But what’s really cool is you can choose between a beef, turkey, soy or plant protein patty."

