This Is Washington's Most Popular Thanksgiving Dish This Year

Thanksgiving is days away, and people are busy prepping for the big dinner. While turkey is typically the centerpiece, it seems like the sides are becoming the star of the show now. Less people are searching for turkey recipes, according to a recent study, meaning the spotlight is on everything else on the dinner table.

That's why YorkTest determined the most popular Thanksgiving recipe in every state. The website states, "The study saw YorkTest scour Google Keyword Planner data over the past year to determine which Thanksgiving recipe each state has a growing appetite for.

According to the study, Washingtonians are craving cranberry sauce the most this year! The dish has had a 100% increase in appetite for 2022. Only people in the Evergreen State, Tennessee, and Arkansas were thinking about this mainstay side.

Other popular dishes mentioned in the study include staples most people are familiar with, like the iconic turkey, gravy, baked ham, and glazed carrots. Then there are interesting mentions like corn casserole, turkey soup, stuffed butternut squash, and more. Researchers also found that vegetarian dishes are on the rise in search results this year.

If you're curious about other states' most popular Thanksgiving dish, check out the full study on YorkTest's website.