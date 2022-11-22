This Texas City Is The Best For A Cheap, Last-Minute Thanksgiving Vacation

Believe it or not, it's not too late to book your Thanksgiving vacation! While some destinations might break the bank, Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the most affordable places to visit for a last-minute Thanksgiving vacation.

"Instead of having a family feast in their homes, many are opting to celebrate in the comforts of a getaway in a vacation rental," travel expert Caroline Burns said. In fact, Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest travel day in the U.S. this year. So if you're still looking to make a trip out of it, there's still time.

One Texas hotspot made Travel + Leisure's list. Corpus Christi is one of the most affordable destinations for travelers. Homes are still available for rent for under $250 a night — which is more than 40% lower than the average nightly price for holiday rentals.

Here's a look at other affordable vacation destinations for Thanksgiving:

Killington, Vermont

Carolina Beach, North Carolina

Tallahassee, Florida

Greenville, South Carolina

Corpus Christi, Texas

Check out the full report.