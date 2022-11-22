This Texas City Is The Best For A Cheap, Last-Minute Thanksgiving Vacation

By Dani Medina

November 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Believe it or not, it's not too late to book your Thanksgiving vacation! While some destinations might break the bank, Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the most affordable places to visit for a last-minute Thanksgiving vacation.

"Instead of having a family feast in their homes, many are opting to celebrate in the comforts of a getaway in a vacation rental," travel expert Caroline Burns said. In fact, Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest travel day in the U.S. this year. So if you're still looking to make a trip out of it, there's still time.

One Texas hotspot made Travel + Leisure's list. Corpus Christi is one of the most affordable destinations for travelers. Homes are still available for rent for under $250 a night — which is more than 40% lower than the average nightly price for holiday rentals.

Here's a look at other affordable vacation destinations for Thanksgiving:

  • Killington, Vermont
  • Carolina Beach, North Carolina
  • Tallahassee, Florida
  • Greenville, South Carolina
  • Corpus Christi, Texas

Check out the full report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.