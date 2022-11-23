Disgruntled Walmart Employee Kills At Least 6 In Store Shooting
By Jason Hall
November 23, 2022
At least six people were killed by a disgruntled Walmart employee, who then took his own life, during a shooting incident at a Chesapeake, Virginia store Tuesday (November 22) night, police confirmed.
The shooting was reported to the Chesapeake Police Department at 10:12 p.m., Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said during a Wednesday (November 23) morning news conference via NBC News.
Officers arrived at the scene at 10:14 p.m. and entered the Walmart Supercenter store at 10:16 p.m., declaring it safe just over an hour later, Solesky said.
The shooter was identified as a Walmart employee, but police hadn't released the identity publicly as of Wednesday morning as the shooter's family hadn't yet been notified.
🚨#BREAKING: A Walmart manager has shot multiple employees ⁰— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 23, 2022
📌#Chesapeake l #VA ⁰
Police are to responding to multiple fatalities and injuries inside a Walmart superstore in VA with officials saying the Manager at Walmart Started to open fire shooting Multiple employees inside pic.twitter.com/JgnCleOvz3
The suspected shooter died from what was described by authorities as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police have not determined the suspected shooter's specific motive as of Wednesday morning, according to Solesky.
A search warrant was executed at the suspected shooter's home. Authorities don't believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public in relation to the incident, according to Solesky.
The shooting is suspected to have taken place inside the Walmart Superstore. One victim was found dead outside the store, Chesapeake Police Department public information officer Leo Kosinski confirmed via NBC News.
Four other victims were injured during the shooting and taken to nearby hospitals. The conditions of the injured victims were not immediately available as of Wednesday morning.
Authorities haven't yet confirmed whether any of the victims killed or injured during the shooting were also Walmart employees.
The FBI confirmed its assisting the Chesapeake Police Department in its investigation into the incident.