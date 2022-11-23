Disgruntled Walmart Employee Kills At Least 6 In Store Shooting

At least six people were killed by a disgruntled Walmart employee, who then took his own life, during a shooting incident at a Chesapeake, Virginia store Tuesday (November 22) night, police confirmed.

The shooting was reported to the Chesapeake Police Department at 10:12 p.m., Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said during a Wednesday (November 23) morning news conference via NBC News.

Officers arrived at the scene at 10:14 p.m. and entered the Walmart Supercenter store at 10:16 p.m., declaring it safe just over an hour later, Solesky said.

The shooter was identified as a Walmart employee, but police hadn't released the identity publicly as of Wednesday morning as the shooter's family hadn't yet been notified.