Florida Man Drinks Bleach In Court After He's Convicted Of Armed Robbery

A Florida man is recovering in the hospital after he drank a cup of bleach following his conviction on charges of armed robbery. Jermaine Bell, 38, has been in jail for three years in connection with an armed robbery in 2018.

After the jury announced they found Bell guilty, he started to chug bleach from a white disposable cup.

“I see him drinking something that’s not right,” Reverend Jerome Starling told WPLG. “His attorneys are letting him drink it. Corrections letting him drink it. All of a sudden, I see him collapse. And I said how could this happen.”

Officers rushed over and tried to get Bell to spit up the bleach into a trashcan. He was then rushed out of the courtroom on a stretcher and taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Officials have not said how Bell managed to sneak bleach into the courtroom and promised they will conduct a full investigation into the matter.