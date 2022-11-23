'Game Of Thrones' Actor And Punk Pioneer Wilko Johnson Dead At 75

Wilko Johnson has died at the age of 75. The musician was best known for being the guitarist of Dr. Feelgood, a '70s rock band that fueled the British punk rock movement and inspired acts like Sex Pistols.

The sad news was shared on Johnson's social media. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died,” the statement reads. “He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

His cause of death has not been revealed. In 2013, Johnson revealed he was suffering from late-stage pancreatic cancer; however, in 2014 he announced he had gone into remission.

Aside from his time in Dr. Feelgood, Johnson was also known for portraying Ser Ilyn Payne in Game of Thrones. He appeared in four episodes throughout the show's first two seasons.

Johnson scored the role after GoT producers saw him in the 2009 Dr. Feelgood biopic Oil City Confidential. “They said they wanted somebody really sinister who went around looking daggers at people before killing them,” Johnson said at the time. “That made it easy. Looking daggers at people is what I do all the time, it’s like second nature to me… Afterwards, the American director came up to me and said ‘Wilko, you don’t have to act scary. You are scary.’”