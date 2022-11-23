Here's How You Can Get Your Hands On Handwritten Lyrics By Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's handwritten "Your Power" lyrics are going up for auction as part of Annie Lennox's charity auction. The Eurythmics star banded together some of the industry's most powerful women to raise money for her charity, The Circle, which strives to end violence against girls and women. Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, and Angélique Kidjo also donated handwritten lyrics for the cause.

The signed lyrics sheets will be given to the highest bidder and will also be available through sweepstakes with no entry fee required. In addition to Eilish's contribution, Lennox is offering signed handwritten lyrics of her Eurythmics hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” Keys' “Fallin,” Carlile’s “Right on Time,” and Kidjo’s “Agolo.”

“I have long believed that music can build bridges and bring people together and it is wonderful to see these phenomenal female artists stand side by side with women and girls around the world facing and fighting gender-based violence,” Lennox said in a statement.

Eilish is offering the first verse of "Your Power" in the sweepstakes and the chorus in the auction.

The auction runs until December 5 and the sweepstakes closes on December 15, with a winner being drawn on January 22, 2023. Get more info on the full auction and sweepstakes here.