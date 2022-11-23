Ice Cube Reveals Why He Lost Out On A $9 Million Payday

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf**king jab," Cube responded. "I turned down $9 million. F**k that jab and f**k y’all for trying to make me get it.”



“Those motherf**kers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot," he added. "I didn’t turn it down. They just didn’t give it to me.”



The NWA co-founder left the production last year. Oh Hell No was supposed to begin production in the winter months with a target release date of summer 2022. However, the film's status has been left in limbo since Cube left. It was the second production he dropped out of due to vaccine requirements. Since then, the rapper-actor has wondered what the film industry thinks of him nowadays.



"I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now," Cube said.



Despite his resistance against the vaccine, Cube was an avid advocate for wearing masks during the pandemic and even donated face coverings to students. He also raised funds for health care workers by releasing a special t-shirt.

