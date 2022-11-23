Jets Announce Week 12 Starter Amid QB Controversy

"So the big thing I want to make sure I address on this one, just want to make sure you guys all listen to this very carefully, please, Zach's career here's not over," Saleh told reporters. "I know that's going to be the narrative, I know that's what everybody wants to shout out and that's not even close to the case.

"The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back on the football field at some point this year. When that is, I'll make that decision, I'm going to take it day to day.

"The biggest thing with Zach, and it's the same things that we've talked about, is the young man needs a reset. His decision making's been fine, his practice habits, all that stuff, has been fine but there's some basic fundamental things that've gotten really out of whack for him and this is just an opportunity to sit back, focus on those things, find a way to reconnect to all the different things that we fell in love with during the draft process and it's something that I feel like he's going to be able to do.

"I think to ask him to do all of those things while preparing for a game is unfair but at the same time it's something just talking with Zach that we're all excited to attack and this is, like I said, is it a small step back? Absolutely, for him. But do I think it's going to be a great leap forward when he does get a chance to reset himself? Absolutely."