Jets Announce Week 12 Starter Amid QB Controversy
By Jason Hall
November 23, 2022
New York Jets backup quarterback Mike White will start in Sunday's (November 27) game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Robert Saleh announced during his press conference Wednesday (November 23) morning.
"We're going to roll with Mike White," Saleh said. "It's the same things we talked about when we elevated him to the second spot, it feels like three or four weeks ago. We know he's fully capable, he's started in this league, he's won games for us and we just want to give him an opportunity.
White will take over for former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who has struggled during his first two seasons, which included throwing for 77 yards on 9 of 22 passing (40.9 completion percentage) during last Sunday's (November 20) 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots.
Coach Saleh announces that QB Mike White will start Sunday vs. Chicago. pic.twitter.com/JiXTlWKu2r— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 23, 2022
"So the big thing I want to make sure I address on this one, just want to make sure you guys all listen to this very carefully, please, Zach's career here's not over," Saleh told reporters. "I know that's going to be the narrative, I know that's what everybody wants to shout out and that's not even close to the case.
"The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back on the football field at some point this year. When that is, I'll make that decision, I'm going to take it day to day.
"The biggest thing with Zach, and it's the same things that we've talked about, is the young man needs a reset. His decision making's been fine, his practice habits, all that stuff, has been fine but there's some basic fundamental things that've gotten really out of whack for him and this is just an opportunity to sit back, focus on those things, find a way to reconnect to all the different things that we fell in love with during the draft process and it's something that I feel like he's going to be able to do.
"I think to ask him to do all of those things while preparing for a game is unfair but at the same time it's something just talking with Zach that we're all excited to attack and this is, like I said, is it a small step back? Absolutely, for him. But do I think it's going to be a great leap forward when he does get a chance to reset himself? Absolutely."
Coach Saleh says the intent is for QB Zach Wilson to get back on the field at some point this year. pic.twitter.com/R8Cg22B2Wu— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 23, 2022
White appeared in four games for the Jets in 2021, throwing for 953 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions on 88 of 132 passing, while earning a 1-2 QB record in three starts.
The former Western Kentucky standout was selected by New York at No. 171 overall in the fifth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.