Pair Of Explosions In Jerusalem Kill Teenager, Leave Over A Dozen Injured

By Bill Galluccio

November 23, 2022

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-JERUSALEM-CONFLICT-BLAST
Photo: Getty Images

pair of explosions rocked Jerusalem during rush hour on Wednesday (November 23) morning. The first blast went off just after 7 a.m. at a bus stop, leaving at least one person, 16-year-old Canadian yeshiva student Aryeh Shechopek, dead and at least 11 others injured.

About 30 minutes later, a second bomb went off at another bus stop in the city, injuring seven people.

"The scene was one of chaos. There were people screaming," Raphael Poch, a spokesperson for United Hatzalah, a free, volunteer-based emergency medical services organization, told NBC News.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the terror attacks, which officials said were "different from what we have seen in recent years."

"An extensive intelligence effort is now underway that will lead us to find these heinous terrorists, those behind them, and those who provided them with weapons," Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said. "We will find them. They can run, they can hide — it won't help them; the security forces will reach them. If they resist, they will be eliminated. If not, we will punish them to the fullest extent of the law."

