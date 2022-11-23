Texas Student Eats Own Feces After School Staff Deprived Them Of Food

A teacher and two assistants have been charged in connection to the abuse of a student.

The incident occurred back in 2021 at a Liberty ISD school, according to ABC 13. Melody LaPointe, 47, Tarah Tinney, 33, and Augusta Costlow, 27, have been charged with four counts of abandoning or endangering a child after allegedly isolating a student who was forced to eat their own feces and drink their own urine when they were deprived of food.

The two instructional assistants, Tinny and Costlow, were put on administrative leave during last year's investigation. They resigned when the investigation was finished. LaPointe, the teacher, however, was able to find work at another school in another school district. Parents at Bonnie P. Hopper Primary School in Goose Creek CISD received an email on November 17 about LaPointe's arrest:

In an effort of full transparency, we want to inform our families of an incident that occurred yesterday during dismissal. A teacher at Bonnie P. Hopper Primary School was arrested yesterday by Liberty County constables. The cause for arrest occurred in Liberty County and is not affiliated with Goose Creek CISD in any way. The teacher is currently placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of an investigation, after which the District will take appropriate disciplinary action. As this is a pending legal matter, Goose Creek CISD will allow the legal process to proceed and refrain from further comment.We want to ensure our families that the safety and security of your children is our #1 concern. We thank you for your continuous support of our campus and our district.

A spokesperson for Liberty ISD issued the following statement:

We immediately reported the matter to law enforcement and CPS, removed the educators who continued to work for us from the classroom, and conducted a comprehensive investigation. Based upon our investigation, we reported the educators to the State Board for Educator Certification and shared our results with law enforcement officials.

The Texas Education Agency confirmed LaPointe's teacher certificate has been flagged.