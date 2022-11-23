'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight

Parts of Texas are in for a snowy Thanksgiving as a "freak storm" rolls into town.

A southeastward-bound storm from the Pacific Northwest is on its way to Texas, and with it comes as much as 24 inches of snow to the Texas panhandle, according to Newsweek. Forecast models show up to 2 feet of show in Amarillo and 12-18 inches in the surrounding areas. Keep in mind that North Texas averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire winter season.

Parts of Texas can expect snow accumulation starting on Thanksgiving and continuing overnight into Friday. You can also expect Thanksgiving travel to be affected a day or two after all the turkey has been packed into Tupperware on Thursday (November 24). Freezing temperatures mean the snow can stick around, unlike above-freezing temperatures forecast for the holiday in Dallas.