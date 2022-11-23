'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
By Dani Medina
November 23, 2022
Parts of Texas are in for a snowy Thanksgiving as a "freak storm" rolls into town.
A southeastward-bound storm from the Pacific Northwest is on its way to Texas, and with it comes as much as 24 inches of snow to the Texas panhandle, according to Newsweek. Forecast models show up to 2 feet of show in Amarillo and 12-18 inches in the surrounding areas. Keep in mind that North Texas averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire winter season.
Parts of Texas can expect snow accumulation starting on Thanksgiving and continuing overnight into Friday. You can also expect Thanksgiving travel to be affected a day or two after all the turkey has been packed into Tupperware on Thursday (November 24). Freezing temperatures mean the snow can stick around, unlike above-freezing temperatures forecast for the holiday in Dallas.
Potential for some big snow in the Panhandle of TX over the Thanksgiving holiday. For perspective, Amarillo averages about 17 inches of snow for the entire season. Could they see that in one event??? We'll be tracking it on the @weatherchannel. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/MwuRfsSFZO— Alex Wallace (@TWCAlexWallace) November 22, 2022
You guessed it. This snow storm is "unusual" for Texas — AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg told Newsweek — but it's happened before. Typically, the season's average snowfall is met by one storm at any time during the winter season. It's happened as early as September and as late as May. This year, it's craving turkey!
"It's one freak storm and it happens, they don't get 1 or 2 inches here or there," he said.
Lundberg says not to worry, though — this storm is "nothing like we saw" in February 2021. Local street departments should be prepared to handle this snow storm, but the snow is expected to melt over the weekend as temperatures warm up a bit.
Please stay tuned to your local weather stations for updates.