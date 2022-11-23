The Mystery Behind Nicolas Cage’s Comic Book Heist

“Nic called me, very upset, and said to me someone stole some of his comic books,” said Stephen Fishler, global expert in collectibles valuation and Cage’s comic broker. “He gave me an account of what went on, as best he could.”

It was days after Cage and guests rang in a new millennium that the books were noticed to be missing by a housekeeper. The "Superman" comic, along with "Batman’s" first appearance in Detective Comics #27, were missing from their frames in the star's mansion.

“Something else that was curious,” said Schartz. “The lockable frames hadn't been forcibly opened.”

It’s believed that whoever stole the comics knew all the security measures in place protecting the books. From locks to alarms, everything was deactivated and the comic books, along with their protective casings, were gone.

What happens next? Every episode of Stealing Superman walks listeners through what happened to the comics, where they ended up, and which ones are still out there. Find the show on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.