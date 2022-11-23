This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it.

People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.

TopUSCasinos.com compiled a list of the most sung-about cities in each state.

According to the list, the most sung-about city in Texas is Dallas with 15,051 songs mentioning the town. Houston came in second place with 5,839 songs, and Austin was in third with 3,466 songs written about it.

Here are the top 10 Texas cities with the most songs dedicated to them: