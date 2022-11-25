Hilaria, Alec Baldwin Share Adorable Thanksgiving 'Epic Fail Family Photo'

Anyone with a big family knows that the perfect photo is rarely captured on the first try. Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have seven children together ranging in age from nine years, to two months old. The pair sat down with children Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria, and newest addition Ilaria to take a family picture during their Thanksgiving celebration on November 24th. Hilaria posted the all-too-relatable photo on Instagram.

"Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours. Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives," the post read.

The photo shows Hilaria, Alec, and all of their children doing just about anything but smiling at the camera for the photograph. There are only three children looking at the camera while the picture is being taken.