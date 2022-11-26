Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ’Flashdance’ and ‘Fame’ Singer, Dies At 63
By Taylor Linzinmeir
November 26, 2022
Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to 1980s hit films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63.
Cara's publicists Judith A. Moose confirmed the news on Twitter this morning (November 26). She shared the following statement on the singer's account:
"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home. Cara's cause of death is currently unknown, but it will be released when information is available. Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are currently pending and a memorial for Cara's fans will be planned at a future date."
Moose also noted that "This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news." She asked fans to share their thoughts and memories of Cara, adding that she'll be "reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven."
Cara first gained attention when she was cast in the 1980 musical Fame, which she sang the title track for and starred in as Coco Hernandez. Her performance earned her two Grammy nominations for best new artist and best female pop vocal performance in 1981.
Cara later sang and co-wrote "Flashdance... What A Feeling," for the soundtrack of 1983's Flashdance. The track earned her Best Original Song at the 1983 Oscars and two wins at the 1984 Grammy Awards.