Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ’Flashdance’ and ‘Fame’ Singer, Dies At 63

Moose also noted that "This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news." She asked fans to share their thoughts and memories of Cara, adding that she'll be "reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven."

Cara first gained attention when she was cast in the 1980 musical Fame, which she sang the title track for and starred in as Coco Hernandez. Her performance earned her two Grammy nominations for best new artist and best female pop vocal performance in 1981.

Cara later sang and co-wrote "Flashdance... What A Feeling," for the soundtrack of 1983's Flashdance. The track earned her Best Original Song at the 1983 Oscars and two wins at the 1984 Grammy Awards.