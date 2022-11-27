Here's How A Signed Foo Fighter Guitar Could Be Yours

Foo Fighters are auctioning off a Fender Telecaster signed by Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee for a good cause. The band is one of many acts that donated items for a charity auction put on by The Stone Roses' bassist Mani and his wife Imelda Mountfield, who was diagnosed with Stage IV bowel cancer in November 2020.

The auction aims to raise awareness and funds for The Christie Hospital and The Stockport Charitable Trust.

“When life deals you a pair of twos, you must get your game face on! The past two years since my wife’s diagnosis have been brutal in so many ways, but it’s also opened our eyes to so many things," Mani said in a statement “This disease needs to be eradicated – we feel duty bound to do our bit to achieve this. So everybody, get on board, dig deep, help out, we will win!”

“Both charities have supported me through my journey," Imelda added. "Cancer affects not just the person who has it, but everyone around them, and I hope that by investing in some more research, we can help alleviate some of the devastation caused to families.”

In addition to the Foos' contribution, Coldplay is also offering up VIP tickets anywhere in the world and a signed tour poster; Arctic Monkeys donated a signed guitar; and Damon Albarn gave a chewed up acoustic guitar to the cause.

The auction is live now and runs through December 1. See the full catalog here.