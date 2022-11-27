Thousands Of Flights Delayed As People Return Home After Thanksgiving

By Bill Galluccio

November 27, 2022

Thanksgiving Travel Expected To Reach Near Pre-Pandemic Volume
Photo: Getty Images

According to FlightAware, nearly 4,000 flights have been delayed on Sunday (November 27) as millions of Americans returned home following the long Thanksgiving weekend. An additional 103 flights within, into, or out of the United States were also canceled.

Saturday was also a rough day for travelers, with 4,401 flights delayed and 67 cancelations reported across the country.

The delays are the result of a massive storm system that has been moving across the Mississippi River Valley and up the east coast into New England. The storms are bringing heavy rain and gusty winds, with some cities reporting gusts over 50 mph.

The storm is expected to drench New York City on Sunday afternoon before heading toward Boston and Maine, where some places could see snow when they wake up on Monday morning.

