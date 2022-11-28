Bridgestone Arena Forced To Postpone Events After Major Flooding Issue

Days after Bridgestone Arena was forced to postpone multiple events when a water main break caused major flooding in the building, the venue is set to reopen.

A water main break at the downtown venue caused by a ruptured water line was reported around 6 a.m. Friday (November 25), with water seen flooding the interior main concourse and even levels while bursting through an exterior door into the street outside, per WSMV.

The flooding occurred hours before the Nashville Predators were set to hit the ice in their first of two back-to-back home games as well as the Music City Hockey Classic matchup between Northeastern University and the University of Western Michigan.

While the venue sustained water damage to floors, ceilings and tiles, with some damage reaching up to 3 feet high in some areas, Bridgestone Arena is expected to reopen its doors to the public for the Predators' game on Tuesday (November 29), though not at 100% operation.

"We can not say thank you enough to everyone that has worked tirelessly to restore Bridgestone Arena and ready it for Preds games and events once again," said Preds President and Chief Executive Officer Sean Henry. "More than 30 public agencies and private companies have mobilized with us in our mission to safely reopen the venue for games and events this week."

Henry continued, "We had a great schedule for Thanksgiving weekend with expectations of hosting 40,000 fans for three hockey games, but unfortunately, we were unable to open our doors. We look forward to hosting 17,000 of hockey's best fans on Tuesday for our game with the Anaheim Ducks and we thank everyone for their patience as we continue with the restoration."