Flight Delays Create Chaos On The Busiest Travel Day Since The Pandemic

As millions of Americans returned home following Thanksgiving, many found themselves sitting in the airport because their flight was delayed.

The Transportation Security Administration said that Sunday was the busiest travel day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with around 2.6 million passengers getting screened at TSA checkpoints.

According to FlightAware, over 6,800 flights within, into, or out of the United States were delayed, and 179 flights were canceled on Sunday (November 27).

As of Monday morning, 1,179 flights had been delayed, and an additional 56 were canceled.

The delays were caused by severe storms that moved across the country, bringing heavy rains, high winds, and thunderstorms as they moved across the Mississippi River Valley and up the Atlantic Coast toward New England.

Another storm system in the Pacific Northwest also hampered holiday travel plans, dumping up to a foot of snow in some areas. More snow is in the forecast as the storms bring the cold and stormy weather south toward California.

"While the active stretch of weather through the first half of next week will largely target the Northwest, there is the potential for another storm during the latter half of the week to spread rain and mountain snow southward through California," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.