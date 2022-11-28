Green Sprouts Baby Bottles And Sippy Cups Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Risk

Green Sprouts announced it is recalling over 10,500 sippy cups and baby bottles because they pose a risk of lead poisoning.

The company said the recall impacts three products, the six and eight-ounce stainless steel cups and bottles that were aqua, pink, green, and navy.

They were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores across the country and online at amazon.com, www.buybuybaby.com, and www.bedbathandbeyond.com between January 2020 through September 2022 for between $14 and $19.

The recalled bottles can be identified by the tracking numbers 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985 on the bottom of the bottles.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the bottle's bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard to children. There have been seven instances reported but no injuries.

Anybody who has the cups should throw them away immediately. Green Sprouts said it is reaching out to all consumers who purchased the bottle and will offer them a full refund.