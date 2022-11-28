Human Remains Found In Car Following Police Chase That Ended In Shootout

By Bill Galluccio

November 28, 2022

Nightime Police Traffic Stop
Photo: Getty Images

Police made a gruesome discovery after a high-speed police chase ended in a shootout in Dearborn, Michigan. On Sunday (November 27), officers attempted to pull over a vehicle associated with a missing person case.

The driver managed to evade the officers but then crashed his car. Deputies located the accident and came under fire when they approached the vehicle.

The officers found the suspect dead in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound. A passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized with injuries sustained in the crash. No officers were injured.

Officials did not say if the suspect was shot by the police or if he took his own life.

When officers cleared the crash scene, they discovered human remains in the car's trunk. Investigators have not identified the remains and said the suspect may be connected to another out-of-state homicide.

The Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department Homicide Task Force are assisting the Dearborn Police Department with the investigation.

