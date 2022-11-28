Lloyd Banks, The LOX & Others Mourn The Death Of Jonathan 'Hovain' Hylton
By Tony M. Centeno
November 28, 2022
The rap world is currently mourning the loss of beloved manager and music executive Jonathan 'Hovain' Hylton.
On Saturday, November 26, the family of Hovain issued a devastating message to his social media accounts. The message revealed that Hovain passed away in his home on Friday. He had just turned 34 and recently celebrated his birthday earlier this month. A cause of death was not mentioned in the note. Immediately after the news broke, numerous artists including those he managed like Lloyd Banks, Troy Ave, Rob Markman and others from the Hip-Hop community took to social media to memorialize Hovain.
"HOV!!!! Been thinking about all of the conversations we’ve had," Banks said of Hovain. "The plans..goals..even down to the little things like the Knicks & Nets..what borough Bred the greatest rappers..the phone wouldn’t even ring twice when I called..you were one of the good guys in this business..everything you did was for your family..I’ll forever be thankful for the connections/deals you’ve made happen..my condolences 💐 to your family @kimhylton and your daughters 💔 gonna miss you brother."
Hailing from Brooklyn, N.Y., Hovain got his start in the entertainment industry after following late boxing promoter Butch Lewis. From there, he got into the music industry by managing Tommy Hilfiger's son, Rich Hil. He later opened his own management business and spent the last decade working with numerous rap stars like Busta Rhymes, Young Guru, Wale, Dave East, The LOX and more.
"It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother @hovain," The L.O.X wrote on their Instagram page. "On behalf of the L.O.X & DBLOCK family we send our deepest condolences to his friends and most importantly his family. Rest up king."
In addition to managing some of the biggest artists in Hip-Hop, Hovain was also a professor at Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn. He taught an eight-week course called "The Business of Music" in which he gave out gems about publishing deals, business positions needed for an artist’s success and more to students. iHeartRadio offers its condolences to Hovain and his family. See more tributes to the late music executive below.
@Hovain was one of Griselda biggest supporters he would help anyway possible I’m forever grateful 🤲🏽🤲🏽 RIP HOVAIN the dot connector— WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 26, 2022
Can’t believe Hovain passed, wtf. He was one of the good ones. Everyone loved him. A pillar of New York hip hop, of hip hop in general, just a good guy. Damn.— Nappin 4Tay (@atrak) November 26, 2022
Long Live The Greatest 🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤@Hovain went so hard for me. He's been lining up plays for me since the day we met. I wouldn't be where I am without Hov telling EVERY single person he knew about me.— LaRussell (@LaRussellGC) November 26, 2022
"It Was God's Plan, It Was Your Will." - Hovain pic.twitter.com/pE8zExoZpt
Hovain had just hit me up about doing some music with lloyd banks 🙏🏾 God bless his family— Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) November 26, 2022
Damn, RIP Hovain. A good BK dude who truly repped the culture and the borough. Rest well G 🙏🏽🕊— Skyzoo (@skyzoo) November 26, 2022
Sad Day in Hip-Hop.— Termanology (@TermanologyST) November 26, 2022
R.I.P. @Hovain 💔 pic.twitter.com/CTNFk9l6PL