Lloyd Banks, The LOX & Others Mourn The Death Of Jonathan 'Hovain' Hylton

"HOV!!!! Been thinking about all of the conversations we’ve had," Banks said of Hovain. "The plans..goals..even down to the little things like the Knicks & Nets..what borough Bred the greatest rappers..the phone wouldn’t even ring twice when I called..you were one of the good guys in this business..everything you did was for your family..I’ll forever be thankful for the connections/deals you’ve made happen..my condolences 💐 to your family @kimhylton and your daughters 💔 gonna miss you brother."



Hailing from Brooklyn, N.Y., Hovain got his start in the entertainment industry after following late boxing promoter Butch Lewis. From there, he got into the music industry by managing Tommy Hilfiger's son, Rich Hil. He later opened his own management business and spent the last decade working with numerous rap stars like Busta Rhymes, Young Guru, Wale, Dave East, The LOX and more.



"It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother @hovain," The L.O.X wrote on their Instagram page. "On behalf of the L.O.X & DBLOCK family we send our deepest condolences to his friends and most importantly his family. Rest up king."



In addition to managing some of the biggest artists in Hip-Hop, Hovain was also a professor at Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn. He taught an eight-week course called "The Business of Music" in which he gave out gems about publishing deals, business positions needed for an artist’s success and more to students. iHeartRadio offers its condolences to Hovain and his family. See more tributes to the late music executive below.