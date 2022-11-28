One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At Florida A&M University

Five people were shot on an outdoor basketball court at Florida A&M University on Sunday (November 27) afternoon. The shooting occurred near the Hansel Tookes Recreation Center, which was closed at the time.

Police said that one person was killed, and three juveniles and an adult male were injured. None of the victims were students at the university.

The school issued a shelter-in-place order, which was lifted after four hours when investigators determined there was no threat to the campus.

“I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the University. The safety and security of our students, and the campus is our highest priority. The FAMU Campus Safety Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department as the investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” FAMU president Larry Robinson said in a statement.

No arrests have been made, and officials have not said if they have identified a suspect or motive for the shooting.