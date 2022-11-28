PHOTOS: Ohio Woman Plows Car Through Guard Rail Into Lake Erie

An Ohio woman drove her car into Lake Erie over the weekend, according to the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department.

The woman was driving near Mentor Beach Park, which is 25 miles northeast of Cleveland, at the time of the incident. According to the police department, she drove the vehicle through a guard rail at the end of Twilight Dive, traveled down a steep embankment and entered the waters of Lake Erie.

First responders were contacted about the situation at about 8 a.m. on Friday (November 25), according to the police department. When units arrived, the woman was still in the water, but she had managed to make it out of the vehicle. First responders from Mentor-on-the-Lake, Mentor and Grand River were able to pull the women from the lake, and she was then transported to Lake West Hospital. Her current condition is unknown at the time of this writing. In addition, exactly what led the woman to drive through the guard rail is unclear.