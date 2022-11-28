This Is The Best Christmas Movie About Ohio

'Tis the season for finding ways to escape from the bitter cold brewing outside. In our opinion, there is no better way to do just that than by siting on the couch with a warm cup of hot cocoa, a soft blanket and a Christmas movie on the television.

But what movie should you pick? The options are seemingly endless —Hallmark has almost two dozen holiday movies airing this season alone. Luckily for us, Vudu recently compiled a list of the best Christmas movies set in each of the 50 states.

Without further ado, the best Christmas movie about Ohio is: A Christmas Melody.

The 2015 film is about "A single mother [who] moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show," according to Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, A Christmas Melody was directed by the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer also stars in the film as Melissa McKean-Atkinson alongside Lacey Chabert.

You can stream A Christmas Melody on Vudu, Apple TV and YouTube. Check out the trailer for the movie below.