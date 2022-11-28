This Is The Most Famous Christmas Movie About Michigan

'Tis the season for finding ways to escape from the bitter cold brewing outside. In our opinion, there is no better way to do just that than by siting on the couch with a warm cup of hot cocoa, a soft blanket and a Christmas movie on the television.

But what movie should you pick? The options are seemingly endless —Hallmark has almost two dozen holiday movies airing this season alone. Luckily for us, Vudu recently compiled a list of the best Christmas movies set in each of the 50 states.

Without further ado, the best Christmas movie about Michigan is: Prancer. Here's what the movie is about, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

"Refusing to give up her belief in Santa Claus, a child, Jessica Riggs (Rebecca Harrell), discovers a hurt reindeer in the woods, which she believes to be Prancer. With the help of a sympathetic veterinarian (Abe Vigoda), Jessica takes care of the wounded creature. It's supposed to be a secret, but eventually a store Santa Claus (Michael Constantine), the girl's dad (Sam Elliott) and the entire town find out about Prancer, leading to big problems for Jessica and her family."

You can stream Prancer on HBO Max, Prime Video, Vudu, and YouTube. Check out the trailer for the film below.