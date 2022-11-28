Winter Storm Set To Wreak Havoc On Denver Morning Commute

By Zuri Anderson

November 28, 2022

Vehicles On Street During Snowfall
Photo: Getty Images

A winter storm is coming to Denver and the Front Range with the promise of snowfall, frigid temperatures, and a messy Tuesday (November 29) commute, according to CBS Colorado.

Meteorologists say the Mile High City will likely see two to five inches of snow tomorrow with most of the white stuff falling before and/or during the morning commute. That means possible school delays, icy roads, and slower traffic, so make sure to plan ahead and stay on top of the latest updates from officials.

Colorado's northern mountains will see the heaviest snowfalls, while other areas in the high country may get at least five to 10 inches, including areas along the I-70 corridor in Summit and Eagle counties. The news station also noted that "areas like Rabbit Ears Pass and the Rocky Mountain National Park region are under a Winter Storm Warning through 5 p.m. on Tuesday for 8-16 inches of snow."

Denver, the Front Range, and several more regions are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

As for the bitter cold, most of the state will have temperatures drop below freezing on Tuesday. Some areas will see single digits and even below zero temps into Wednesday morning (November 30).

