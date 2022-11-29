As the holiday season quickly approaches, many people are looking for the perfect way to spend time with family during the most magical time of the year. U.S. News & World Report analyzed several factors such as entertainment, seasonality and culture to compile a list of the 17 best places in the world to spend a Christmas vacation, from the winding Italian streets of Rome to the sunny beaches of the Maldives.

One South Carolina town found a spot among some of the most beautiful cities in the world to be considered one of the best places for a holiday vacation: Charleston. The report listed South Carolina's Holy City as No. 13 overall on the best Christmas vacations, citing the pleasant weather that allows visitors to celebrate the season without being too cold.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say:

"Charleston, South Carolina, appeals to holiday vacationers who want to experience classic Christmas festivities without bundling up. Daytime temperatures hover in the 50s and 60s in December, giving visitors the chance to comfortably enjoy the outdoor Holiday Festival of Lights and Christmas-themed walking tours through the historic district. After working up an appetite, dine at one of Charleston's award-winning restaurants or stop by the Holiday Market in Marion Square for some delicious artisan treats."

Here are the 17 best Christmas vacation destinations:

Prague Rome Aspen, Colorado Maldives Salzburg Tromso Jerusalem Honolulu-Oahu, Hawaii Quebec City Vienna Park City, Utah Cape Town Charleston, South Carolina Reykjavik Edinburgh Rio de Janeiro Munich

Check out the full report to read up on some of the best places around the world to celebrate the holidays.