Bono To Celebrate New Memoir With iHeartRadio ICONS Event: How To Stream

U2's Bono recently released his memoir, Surrender, and is celebrating the new book and his incredible career during a special event on December 1st, and fans from across the country will be able to tune in and listen live during "iHeartRadio ICONS with Bono: Celebrating his Memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story."

Surrender takes fans through Bono's life, and covers a range of topics including growing up in Dublin, the sudden loss of his mother at just 14 years old, U2's journey to become the rock band they are today, his many years of activism, and so much more. Containing 40 chapters, each named after a U2 song, the book also comes with 40 original drawings created by Bono and an animated video narrated by the rock icon based on some of those drawings.

In a statement, Bono explained of his memoir, "When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I'd previously only sketched in songs. The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress ... With a fair amount of fun along the way."

During his iHeartRadio ICONS show, Bono will take fans through his new book during an exclusive and intimate Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Jim Kerr.

How to Stream

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive "iHeartRadio ICONS with Bono: Celebrating his Memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story" on Thursday, December 1st at 7pm ET/4pm PT on the iHeartRadio app via The Classic Rock Channel station.