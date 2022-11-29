How You Can Rock Out For The Holidays With Trans-Siberian Orchestra in NYC
By Taylor Fields
November 29, 2022
Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is currently on the road on their 2022 winter tour, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More" presented by Hallmark Channel, and one lucky fan and their friends will get to rock out at the show in New York City.
In a new contest from iHeartRadio, TSO's biggest fan and three of their friends will fly roundtrip to NYC for the December 27th tour stop at the Prudential Center, where they will experience the holiday show from the front row! The group will also spend three nights in the city where they will also enjoy dinner for four, ground transportation to and from the hotel and airport, as well as the hotel and concert. The winner will also receive a $1,000 shopping spree.
To win, download our free iHeartRadio App and listen to Trans-Siberian Orchestra, or for another chance enter via iHeartRadio.com.
TSO's "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More" tour kicked off earlier this month in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and is making 60 stops across the country in cities including Rochester, Phoenix, Austin, Knoxville, Charlotte, St. Louis, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and more, before wrapping up on December 30th in San Antonio, Texas. Tickets are on sale now — see the remaining tour dates below.
In a statement, TSO's musical director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said of the tour, "It was so special to be back playing live last year. When you love something as much as we do and it’s taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our 'repeat offenders' and all our new friends when we hit the road."
Remaining TSO "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" Tour Dates:
11/30 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
12/1 - Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
12/1 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
12/2 - Toledo, OH @ Hunting Center
12/2 - Sacremento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/3 - Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center
12/3 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
12/4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
12/4 - Phoenix, AC @ Footprint Center
12/7 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
12/7 - Austin, TX @ Mood Center
12/8 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
12/8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
12/9 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
12/9 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
12/10 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
12/10 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
12/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena
12/11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/14 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
12/14 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/15 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
12/15 - Birmingham, AL @ BJCC
12/16 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
12/16 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
12/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/17 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/18 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/21 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
12/21 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
12/22 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
12/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
12/23 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
12/23 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
12/26 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
12/26 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
12/27 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/28 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/29 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/29 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/30 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
12/30 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center