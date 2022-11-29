How You Can Rock Out For The Holidays With Trans-Siberian Orchestra in NYC

By Taylor Fields

November 29, 2022

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is currently on the road on their 2022 winter tour, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More" presented by Hallmark Channel, and one lucky fan and their friends will get to rock out at the show in New York City.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, TSO's biggest fan and three of their friends will fly roundtrip to NYC for the December 27th tour stop at the Prudential Center, where they will experience the holiday show from the front row! The group will also spend three nights in the city where they will also enjoy dinner for four, ground transportation to and from the hotel and airport, as well as the hotel and concert. The winner will also receive a $1,000 shopping spree.

To win, download our free iHeartRadio App and listen to Trans-Siberian Orchestra, or for another chance enter via iHeartRadio.com.

TSO's "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More" tour kicked off earlier this month in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and is making 60 stops across the country in cities including Rochester, Phoenix, Austin, Knoxville, Charlotte, St. Louis, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and more, before wrapping up on December 30th in San Antonio, Texas. Tickets are on sale now — see the remaining tour dates below.

In a statement, TSO's musical director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said of the tour, "It was so special to be back playing live last year. When you love something as much as we do and it’s taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our 'repeat offenders' and all our new friends when we hit the road."

Remaining TSO "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" Tour Dates:

11/30 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

12/1 - Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

12/1 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/2 - Toledo, OH @ Hunting Center

12/2 - Sacremento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/3 - Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center

12/3 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

12/4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

12/4 - Phoenix, AC @ Footprint Center

12/7 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

12/7 - Austin, TX @ Mood Center

12/8 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

12/8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

12/9 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

12/9 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

12/10 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

12/10 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

12/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena

12/11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

12/14 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

12/14 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/15 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

12/15 - Birmingham, AL @ BJCC

12/16 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

12/16 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

12/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/17 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/18 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/21 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

12/21 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

12/22 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

12/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

12/23 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/23 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/26 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

12/26 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

12/27 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/28 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/29 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/29 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/30 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

12/30 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

