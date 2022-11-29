Missing U.S. Professor Found Dead During Family Kayaking Trip In Mexico

The body of a missing college professor was found in Mexico by local fishermen. Northern Arizona University professor Yeon-Su Kim and her husband Corey Allen were reported missing last week while on vacation with their teenage daughter.

The three had gone kayaking when high winds forced them to return to the shore. Allen managed to get his daughter back to shore and returned to the water to help his wife. Unfortunately, they never returned.

Their daughter contacted local authorities a massive search effort was launched.

A fishing boat found Kim's body in the Gulf Of California off the coast of Rocky Point in Mexico's Sonora state on Sunday (November 27). Allen's body has not been recovered.

"Today was an incredibly sad day. Earlier this afternoon, a local fishing boat came upon Yeon-Su's body south and east of Puerto Peñasco. This despite so many incredible efforts by volunteers to search for Yeon-Su and Corey over the last 3 days. We are keeping up the search for Corey, remaining hopeful that we might find him," Kim and Allen's family said in an update on a GoFundMe page started by a friend.