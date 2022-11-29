Over 29,000 Have Died From Flu This Year As Cases Surge Above Six Million

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the number of flu cases in the United States has already topped six million this year.

The CDC said that 53,000 people have been hospitalized with the flu, and 29,000 have died. In addition, the agency noted that the cumulative hospitalization rate through November is higher than every previous flu season since 2010-2011.

The flu season usually runs from October to May, but it started about six weeks earlier this year.

Health officials expect the number of cases to keep rising as we approach December and the peak of flu season in January and February.

In addition to the flu, hospitals are also dealing with an influx of patients, who are primarily children, with the respiratory syncytial virus. They also continue to deal with new cases of COVID-19.

"We are dealing with three very contagious respiratory viruses," said Dr. Ashish Jha, coordinator for the White House COVID-19 Task Force. "Our expectation is we are likely to see an increase in the upcoming weeks."

The CDC urged anybody six months and older to get vaccinated against the flu. The agency noted that the current strains identified are similar to the ones in this year's annual vaccine.