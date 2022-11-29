A flight out of Houston and originally destined for Ohio made an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday (November 26) thanks to an unruly passenger.

It all started when a woman onboard Southwest Airlines Flight 192, later ID'ed as Elom Agbegninou, tried to open an exit door at the back of the plane mid-flight, KTHV 11 reports, citing court documents. Agbegninou allegedly shoved one of the flight attendants and started to pull at the exit door handle before she was restrained. She then bit the right thigh of a passenger who tried to help restrain her.

Agbegninou reportedly told the passenger she bit that "Jesus told her to fly to Ohio" and to open the exit door.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after 3:30 p.m. in Little Rock. Agbegninou was arrested when the plane landed. She's facing federal charges of assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction and interference with flight crew members and attendants. She's expected to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (November 29).