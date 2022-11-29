This Is The Most Famous Christmas Movie About Arizona

Christmas movies are a great way to get into the holiday spirit, and many bring back fond memories of days gone by. Some Christmas movies are set right here in the state, bringing on an even stronger sense of holiday nostalgia.

Decider determined the most popular Christmas movie set in each state. The website states, "The streaming service has rattled of a list of 47 popular holiday movies set in nearly every state across the United States. Even if there isn’t snow near you this year, you can still celebrate some glorious hometown pride with one of these wintery flicks."

According to the list, the most famous movie set right here in Arizona is Bad Santa. The movie was released in 2003 and stars Billy Bob Thornton and Bernie Mac.

Other popular Christmas movies that made the list include Finding Christmas, Elf, Christmas at Dollywood, Lonestar Christmas, Die Hard, A Madea Christmas, Jingle All The Way, I'll Be Home For Christmas, and Every Christmas Has a Story.

Check out the full list of the most popular Christmas movie set in each state on Decider's website.