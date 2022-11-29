BeatClub is a digital platform for artists to connect with other musicians, producers, songwriters and record labels. Since its launch earlier this year, BeatClub has invited thousands of users to sign up for the blockchain-backed online marketplace for hitmakers. J. Cole, Tainy, Scott Storch and Justin Timberlake are just some of the prominent hitmakers on the roster. So far, Timbo says BeatClub has "already put $2 million back into members' pockets."



Timbo also explained that BeatClub plans to focus more on artists in the future as well as producers and songwriters. His songwriting camp with ASCAP was the perfect opportunity to find potential new members. It allowed BeatClub beatmakers to join forces with a wide-range of artists, most of whom are ASCAP members, to cook up some amazing music.



After popping into other rooms to observe everyone’s progress, Timbaland ended up in Studio D with Kali, Angelina Sherie, Aleicia, Liana Banks and Monique Winning. All five ladies had just sent the afternoon cooking up a song over a beat produced by !llmind and Don Mills. Prior to Timbaland’s entrance, it had just been all four ladies working on the track. They spent an hour or so finalizing the lyrics after Monique added a dope drum pattern to the instrumental. Sherie had just complimented her on the beat when Monique noted that she hadn’t been in an all-female session in awhile. Kali admitted it was her first one.



“I don’t think I’ve ever had a session with all women before,” Kali said. “It’s a first for me.”



“When I first signed, I wasn’t aware of the whole writing process,” she continued. “I thought I had to come into sessions with songs written or get ready to freestyle, so then when I started working with writers, I had to start getting comfortable with people so it was always like one or two males.”



Timbaland sat in her session for a few minutes and vibed to the song her and the other ladies just made. This was their first time meeting and she made a good impression with her smooth hook and slick bars over the flute-heavy instrumental.



“That verse is poppin,” Timbo said. “Play it again.”



Over in Studio B, OhGeesy was in the studio with producer TNT working on a new record. During their session, OhGeesy, who's preparing to drop his Geesyworld 2 in February, previewed a few unreleased tracks, but was still fixed on perfecting his upcoming song.



"This is the first time I've ever done some sh*t like this so it's a whole different experience but i like it,” OhGeesy said. “I didn't even know what I was expecting. I just came here trying to vibe and I was vibing. When I was in the room, all the ideas and the creativity just started flowing because I feel like I'm around a bunch of creatives.”



Later on in that same studio, 88-Keys set up shop for the night to work with Stacey Barthe, who penned tracks for Rihanna, Nipsey Hussle and Beyonce. They joined forces with Syd, Eric Bellinger, FNZ, Chrishan of HitMaka and OG Parker to catch a vibe and work on new music. It’s not often when 88-Keys, who produced JAY-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church In The Wild” and Pusha T’s “Diet Coke,” makes it out to song camps, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to collaborate with all of these unique musicians.