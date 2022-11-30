2 Colorado Destinations Among The Best Ski Towns In The U.S.

Popular ski resorts and destinations tend to be packed and super busy. If you're looking for a more chill winter vacation, Thrillist found the best ski towns in the United States:

"These are the unexpected and underrated treasures tucked away everywhere from the desert to some of the most stunning southern mountain ranges. Not only will you find quality skiing for all skill sets and a community ready to root you on as you hit the slopes, you’ll be engulfed by winter wonderlands so charming, you’ll be surprised these super-chill ski towns weren’t on your radar sooner."

Two Colorado towns made it on the list! The first one mentioned is Steamboat Springs, which writers described as, "a historic epicenter where the Old West meets winter sports." While it's at a lower elevation than most Colorado resorts, you can still shred the slopes at 7,000 miles above sea level. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants, attractions, and hot springs to keep you around when you're done.