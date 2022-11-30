2 Colorado Destinations Among The Best Ski Towns In The U.S.
By Zuri Anderson
November 30, 2022
Popular ski resorts and destinations tend to be packed and super busy. If you're looking for a more chill winter vacation, Thrillist found the best ski towns in the United States:
"These are the unexpected and underrated treasures tucked away everywhere from the desert to some of the most stunning southern mountain ranges. Not only will you find quality skiing for all skill sets and a community ready to root you on as you hit the slopes, you’ll be engulfed by winter wonderlands so charming, you’ll be surprised these super-chill ski towns weren’t on your radar sooner."
Two Colorado towns made it on the list! The first one mentioned is Steamboat Springs, which writers described as, "a historic epicenter where the Old West meets winter sports." While it's at a lower elevation than most Colorado resorts, you can still shred the slopes at 7,000 miles above sea level. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants, attractions, and hot springs to keep you around when you're done.
Then there's Crested Butte, an old mining town that's a great alternative to the state's packed ski resorts. CB's resort "has terrain for every level of skier or rider, including more double black-rated runs than any resort in Colorado," writers say. "The main drag (Elk Avenue) is warm and rustic, sprinkled with a handful of saloons, as well as a couple of decent sushi bars and a dangerously delicious rum distillery."
If you need more recommendations for under-the-radar ski towns, check out the full list on Thrillist.