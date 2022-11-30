5 Cars Rented By President Biden's Secret Service Burst Into Flames

By Jason Hall

November 30, 2022

Secret Service men walking beside black SUV. Motorcade.
Photo: Getty Images

Five vehicles that caught fire at Nantucket Memorial Airport were rented previously by the Secret Service for President Joe Biden and his family's visit during the Thanksgiving weekend, the agency confirmed to NBC Boston on Tuesday (November 29).

The fire took place at the airport on Monday (November 28) after the president's family had already left the island, where they typically spend their Thanksgivings.

Nantucket Memorial Airport shared a photo of several SUVs with heavy damage in what it described as a "vehicle fire in car rental overflow area" early Monday morning, which had caused the airport to close.

The airport said an active fire was observed in the rental car overflow area at approximately 5:22 a.m. through its closed-circuit television system, which resulted in staff activating the alert system.

"Several vehicles were damaged," the airport said in a press release. "The Airport is currently coordinating with rental car agencies and agency partners to ensure scene safety. There is no longer an active fire at this time: the Airport is open, and aeronautical operations are not affected."

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told NBC News that the vehicles were rented from Hertz and returned prior to the president and Secret Service departing from Nantucket.

Hertz is investigating the incident and is not involving the Secret Service, which doesn't have an information on what caused the fire to take place.

Guglielmi specified that President Biden nor his family rode in the vehicles that caught fire, which were instead used by Secret Service agents and staff around the island during the weekend and hadn't shown any issues at the time.

The fire took place within a day of being returned by the agency, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Nantucket Current.

One of the vehicles was reportedly scheduled to be serviced for a safety recall due to a faulty battery junction box, sources with knowledge of the situation told the newspaper.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.