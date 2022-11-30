Alicia Keys Wants To Take 2 Lucky Fans On A $5K Holiday Shopping Spree

"[The song] is all about how Christmas is all about the time when you are with people that make you feel good and love you," Keys told ET. "And so, the song has such a playful energy to it -- it almost sounds a little like a throwback Jackson Five type of vibe or something. I love the song so much, it's right in my pocket. And I was so excited that I could create a new classic."



Alicia Keys gifted her fans with Santa Baby on November 4. It includes 11 tracks including four fresh songs and seven covers of original Christmas songs. Her latest album arrived just two weeks before she hit the stage for the 2022 iHeartRadio Holiday Special. The festive concert featured performances from Keys, John Legend, Dan + Shay and more.



