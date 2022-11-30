These Are The Most-Searched Questions About Ohio

Those who have never stepped foot in Ohio might find it a bit of a... peculiar place to live. This is evident by what happens when you type the state's name into Google's search bar. A list of queries pop up in the "People Also Ask" section, which lists a variety of different questions related to your original search. Some of the questions that appear when Googling Ohio are quite humorous.

According to Ahrefs, a software company that helps develop online Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tools:

"People Also Ask (PAA) is a Google SERP feature that provides users with additional questions related to their original search query and quick answers to them. Generally, each question in the People Also Ask section contains a featured snippet for that query. Each answer in the People Also Ask block comes from a web page that you can click through for more information. Answers vary in format. They can include paragraphs, lists, tables, images, and sometimes videos."

Without further ado, these are the five most-searched questions about Ohio:

Is Ohio a good place to live? What is Ohio famous for? What language is spoken in Ohio? Why do people live in Ohio? What kind of state is Ohio?

How would you answer these questions? Let us know in the comments below!