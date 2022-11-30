PHOTOS: Vandals Unleash Havoc On Michigan Golf Course, Cause $100k Damage

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 30, 2022

Golf ball on green grass ready to be struck on golf course background
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan golf club may have to use temporary greens for the 2023 season after vandals unleashed havoc on the course.

Lake Doster Golf Club, located about 15 miles north of Kalamazoo, was the victim of vandalism last weekend. Vandals gouged the course with multiple deep ruts on Saturday night (November 26), which could cost the club over $100,000 to repair.

“Disrespect does not even come close. We’ve spent hours and hours and hours prepping this golf course to make it great, and just to lose those two greens is going to be a detriment to the golf course,” The club's head pro Matt Townsley told WWMT-TV. “I’m worried they’re going to have to completely tear the green apart and resod it. Possibly have to have temporary greens for almost probably that whole next year. We just don’t quite know how to fix it quite yet.”

The course has seen minor damage from vandals in the past, but nothing like this. The club posted photos of the damage on their Facebook page, writing, "This has to stop!" They also added they have contacted the police and are working on a reward for anyone who can help identify who was involved in the incident.

This has to stop!!!! This happened again on our golf course last Saturday night. Please private message us if you may...

Posted by Lake Doster Golf Club on Monday, November 28, 2022
