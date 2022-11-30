This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant

By Sarah Tate

November 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you were to ask someone if they had a bucket list, they would likely start listing off the compilation of experiences they hope to accomplish at some point in their life, from visiting another country to landing their dream job. While these bucket list items are fun, why not try mixing it up by adding some exciting and often-indulgent restaurants to have a special meal that you'll remember for years to come?

Cheapsim search restaurants around the country to find the best, must-try eateries around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state deemed worthy enough to put on your bucket list. According to the site:

"These spots aren't where you go to save money. These are the often-iconic restaurants where you'd go to celebrate a special occasion, brag to your foodie friends, or simply feel like royalty, if only for an evening."

So which Louisiana eatery is considered the best bucket list restaurant in the state?

The Grill Room at Windsor Court

According to the restaurant's website, The Grill Room offers "definitive dining and modern cuisine" with a New Orleans flair at its spot at the Windsor Hotel. One TripAdvisor reviewer praised the service and menu, saying, "Everything about dining here is very good."

The Grill Room is located inside the Windsor Court Hotel at 300 Gravier Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Though it might be easy to overlook this AAA Four Diamond, Forbes four-star restaurant in the Windsor Court hotel, devotees say it's one of the most elegant spots to dine in New Orleans. Service is warm without being stuffy, they enthuse, and the menu is filled with elevated Southern favorites. Don't want to spend a fortune? Try the $23 weekday lunch, which pairs an entrée with three sides."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see all the need-to-try restaurants around the country.

